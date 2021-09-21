Amazeum Adult Night; the BITE Experience; She Conference; Vintage Motorcycle Show; WAC Memories – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

We previously mentioned the new bicycle exhibit coming to the Amazeum on this Friday. Well, how about a chance for adults to have access to the exhibit… before it’s open to the public!?! Adult Nights return to the Scott Family Amazeum this Thursday, September 23. From 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., adults ages 21+ are invited to enjoy NWA’s finest adult beverages, light snacks, and more fun than your inner child has had in a long, long time. as you check out the Amazeum’s new traveling exhibit GEAR UP: The Science of Bikes and numerous bike-based hands-on experiences. Tickets are just fifteen dollars and they are going fast.

Changes have been announced for the annual food festival happening during the LPGA Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P and G. ‘Bite Northwest Arkansas’ returns this week as ‘The Bite Experience at the LPGA.’ Typically, the festival happens off-site, but this year the Bite Experience will transition to a day-time event from September 24 – 26 at the tournament. Tickets will include access to the tournament with special viewing decks and samples of food and drinks from local restaurants. Tickets for Saturday, September 25 have already sold out.

Women of all ages and walks of life are invited to this year‘s She Conference on September 24 & 25. The heart behind She Conference is for women to find community and sisterhood because life it too hard to do it alone. Keypoint Church is once again hosting this annual event. We have a registration link on our website. Student and virtual discounts are available. The conference kicks off Friday, September 24 at 5:30 p.m.

Fall in the Ozarks is a great time to get outdoors. On Saturday, September 25, Hill City Rumble will present it’s 2nd Annual Vintage Motorcycle Show. The event will feature live music from local musicians, food, vendors, and fun. The show is free for the public to attend and will take place on Saturday at Brainstorm Tattoo in Fayetteville from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Here’s a reminder that Walton Arts Center is calling on the public to share your memories! 29 years ago, Walton Arts Center opened its doors, and they are celebrating the anniversary this year with the “My Walton Arts Center” campaign. This is a year-long initiative to collect memories from the public. These can be a favorite memory that you have of Walton Arts Center, or why you consider Walton Arts Center to be your local theater. They’ve made it easy for you to record your memory.