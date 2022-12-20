Something special is brewing! Emmy-nominated composer Amos Cochran is bringing back a series featuring music and a caffeine kick.
Watch below as he shares the details on “Piano & Coffee,” plus he sheds some light on his new single, “Bethlehem.”
by: Jason Suel
Posted:
Updated:
Something special is brewing! Emmy-nominated composer Amos Cochran is bringing back a series featuring music and a caffeine kick.
Watch below as he shares the details on “Piano & Coffee,” plus he sheds some light on his new single, “Bethlehem.”
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now