Amy Winehouse was known for her deep, expressive contralto vocals, and her eclectic mix of musical genres, including soul, rhythm and blues and jazz.

The musical group Jenna and the Soul Shakers are paying tribute to Winehouse on Sunday, November 14. Watch as Jenna Lyn Melnicki and Tony Alvarez join Good Day NWA with details on their tribute!

An Evening With Amy Winehouse

Sunday, November 14

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Show: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Piano Bar | Fayetteville

Advanced Ticket $20