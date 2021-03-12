An Arkansas GRAMMY Winner; How to Stimulate Downtown Businesses; Join a Fairy Party – Happening in NWA

Doctor Pepper and Cream Soda sponsors this look at what happening in NWA including major GRAMMY news for on local professor.

Associate professor of music education, Dr. Jeffrey Allen Murdock has been named as the recipient of the 2021 Music Educator Award™, presented by the Recording Academy® and Grammy Museum®. Murdock also serves as Associate Director of Choral Activities at the University of Arkansas, where he conducts the Inspirational Chorale, The Razorback’s Chorus, and Teaches Courses within the Choral Music Education Curriculum. Murdock gave his acceptance speech during the virtual Grammy in the schools fest.

What’s happening in Downtown Bentonville this weekend? Shop the Block is returning! How it works is that families can register for a free set of $30 Downtown Dollars that can be used as cash at participating businesses. Good news: KNWA Today’s Tavares Jones did a full interview with Dana Sargant Schlagenhaft from Downtown Bentonville Inc. Bad news: all of the downtown dollars have been snatched up. If you wanna see this happen again, be sure to reach out to DBI.

Here’s something the whole family will love happening on Saturday, March 13. NWA Fairytale Princess Parties invites you to a fun St. Patrick’s Day Themed Craft Night with “Tinker Fairy!” It’s happening on Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m. It’s a virtual event happening over Zoom and they have a list of the items you’ll need to create the craft. It’s only $5per household. To register and to see the list you just need to send them a message.