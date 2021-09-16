An Art Talk, Fundraisers, Music Series Lineup, & a Cornhole Tournament – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

The Fort Smith Museum of History is hosting an Art Talk on Thursday, September 16 with artist Galen Hunter. He will talk about his style, research methods, and inspirations of the work presented in his exhibit “Close To Home.” The exhibit is a series of watercolor and pen and ink drawings that captures the structures and landmark architecture around Fort Smith. The event is happening at 6:00 p.m.

Your invited out to a fun night out with local food, drinks, live music and more. The event is called Arkansas Local and it is supporting the work of the non-profit Shared Beginnings. Shared Beginnings focuses on providing healthcare, counseling and community resources to expectant moms who have chosen to make an adoption plan. The event takes place Friday, September 17 at the Barn at the Springs in Springdale starting at 6:00 p.m.

It is fall baseball season and there is a fundraiser happening on Saturday that supports “Perfect Timing 8-U Baseball.” The fundraiser is the 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament and it’s being played at The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell. It’s fifty dollars for a team of two. There are both competitive and social divisions. Registration begins in the morning at ten and the games start at eleven.

Speaking of fall, Mount Sequoyah has just released the lineup for their Fall Music on the Mountain series. The featured artists include many well known regional names like Shannon Wurst, Rochelle Bradshaw, and the popular Chamber Music on the Mountain. The series begins on October first with shows through November 21. If you are interested in tickets for the Fall Music on the Mountain series, we have a link on our website.

We are getting excited about the LPGA Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P & G and the supporting events. One of those supporting events is the “Run for Good 5k” that will take place on Saturday, September 25. There’s a 5k and 1-mile fun run option. The race starts and ends at the Railyard Live Pavilion in Downtown Rogers.