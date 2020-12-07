An Evening of Merry Making with the Hive

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation helps people living with CF lead long, fulfilling lives while helping to fund research and drug development.

Watch as Diane Byrum (Cystic Fibrosis Foundation | dbyram@cff.org) and Blake Barron (Tomorrow’s Leaders – CFF) join Good Day NWA to talk about an upcoming event to raise awareness about the work of the foundation.

An Evening of Merry Making

  • Wednesday, December 9
  • 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Featuring Matthew McClure & John Robinson from the Hive
  • Emcee, Jason Suel
  • Virtual Event
  • No Cost

