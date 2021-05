New Movement at Mount Sequoyah is an experience that has been created by Bodysonnet in collaboration with Trillium Salon Series and composer Amos Cochran.

Watch as Caroline Sharkey (Bodysonnet) and Katy Henriksen (Trillium Salon Series) join Good Day NWA to talk about what you can expect at the event.

New Movement at Vesper Point on Mount Sequoyah

May 29 & 30 at 7:30 p.m.

$15 Adult

$10 Child/Senior/Student

Tickets