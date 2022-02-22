University of Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard will not coach for the remainder of the season for his role in a post game brawl. It’s time for our Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

Big 10 Conference Officials ruled that Howard was in clear violation” of the league’s sportsmanship policy. He also was fined $40k. Wisconsin Head Coach Greg Gard was fined $10k. The pair had a heated exchange before Howard threw a punch. Two players were also suspended for one game each.

This is wonderful news for DC and Marvel fans alike. James Gunn and Peacemaker’s Jennifer Holland announce engagement and her diamond is the size of an infinity stone. James Gunn has been keeping pretty busy since becoming a major player in Hollywood upon the release of his Guardians of the Galaxy almost a decade ago. His Instagram is typically full of superheroes, behind the scenes shots or promo photos for one of his projects, and the occasional cat pic. In his most recent post, Jennifer Holland is front and center, with her new engagement ring on full display. Congrats to the happy couple.

Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson play U.S. First Ladies in upcoming series that spotlights the woman behind famous presidents. Here’s a first look at “The First Lady.” Viola Davis stars as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer is Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson plays Eleanor Roosevelt. “The First Lady” series debuts April 17 on Showtime.

