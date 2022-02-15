“Bridgerton” fans were treated to quite the surprise for Valentine’s Day

A new teaser trailer for season two of the hit show "Bridgerton" debuted on social media Monday.



A new teaser trailer for season two of the hit show “Bridgerton” debuted on social media Monday.

This season will focus on the love affairs of Lord Anthony Bridgerton. After ruffling a few sheets and hearts in season one, will Jonathan Bailey’s character be able to find a wife, before more of his secrets are spilled in the society papers? Lady Whistledown will be serving up piping hot tea when season two streams on Netflix starting March 15.

After three years without a host, the Oscars are reportedly making up for lost time with three hosts for this year’s awards The Academy confirmed on social media that Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are set to host the 94th Academy Awards. Each host will be responsible for one hour of the three-hour broadcast, airing live on Sunday, March 27. In addition to bringing back hosts and bumping the “Best Picture” nominees to a set ten, the Academy is also hoping to spike interest through social media voting for a “fan favorite” movie that will be announced during the show, as well as a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles for the ceremony.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced this year’s nominees for induction. 17-artists and groups are being considered and they include– Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest are among this year’s first-time nominees. Other nominees include Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest, and Beck. Musicians become eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first recording. This year’s class will be announced in May – and an induction ceremony will be planned for later this year.

