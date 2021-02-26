And the Winner Is … Previewing the Golden Globes

Award season is here and Sunday, February 28 on KNWA at 7:00 p.m., the 78th Golden Globes will air after being delayed due to the pandemic. There are a lot of changes to expected this year including Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler taking on their hosting duties bi-coastal.

Watch as Good Day NWA is joined by pop culture blogger April Muldrew from The A List Zone. April, Jaclyn, & Jason discuss their picks for who will win the awards this year as well as sharing some compelling reasons why you too should cheer for certain individuals. Write down your picks now and then tune back in to KNWA on Sunday, February 28 to find out who won!