AR Food Hall of Fame Declares Winners, The Momentary Celebrates One Year, & More – What You Need to Know

Snapple sponsors this snapshot at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas including details on an upcoming telethon, and winner of the 6th Annual Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Awards.

You can become a ‘Miracle Maker’ by just picking up your phone. This week KNWA and our sister station Fox 24 is partnering with Arkansas Children’s Northwest to host our 6th Annual “Give Kids A Miracle” Telethon on Thursday, February 25. You can donate by calling or texting from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Goodwill Industries wants to help prepare you for the job market. According to job search websites nearly every job requires a basic understanding of computers and many involve advanced computer skills. Goodwill is offering free computer certification classes. These free online courses, powered by google, range from beginner to automation and programming.

More than 2,000 submissions from all 75 counties in the state were received for the 5th Class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame and the winners have been announced. Congrats to the winners representing Northwest Arkansas. First up is Matt McClure from The Hive in Bentonville. McClure was named Proprietor of the Year. He has many accolades including People’s Best New Chef Award for the Midwest. He is a 6 time semi- finalist for the James Beard Award for Best Chef in the South. Next up, congrats to Monte Ne inn in Rogers for being one of three restaurants inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. Dave Myers, owner, says it’s a great honor to be recognized. Also a big winner this year, Arkansas Heritage declared corn as the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Food of the Year. Congrats to all of the finalists and winners

It’s hard to believe, but The Momentary in downtown Bentonville is celebrating one year! The building that was once a cheese factory is now a space for visual and performing arts, food, and festivals, but the vast majority of its short history has been during the pandemic, having only three weeks before closing until June to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, in its first year, The Momentary has hosted blood drives, online meditation, and yoga, and joined Crystal Bridges in a social connecting campaign for isolated people. Congrats, Momentary! We look forward to your future programming!

Something to look forward to, Arts Live Theatre has dropped a preview trailer for their upcoming virtual production of “Alice in Cyberland.” This is an original script written by Mark Landon Smith from Arts Live Theatre – and since it’s publication in December, the play has been produced over thirty-five times across the U-S and Canada. Arts Live is having sign ups for Spring Classes right now.