Architecture, Art, Movies, Baseball & Swimming – Happening in NWA

Happening over the lunch hour today, Startup Junkie is holding another seminar that focuses on Cyber Crime which is the fastest type of crime in the world. However cyber crime is not covered on most insurance policies. Attend the seminar to understand the best way to protect yourself and your company. The seminar is free. All you need to do is register.

Architecture is art. and happening tomorrow from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., you can get a virtual tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bachman-Wilson House at Crystal Bridges. The Architecture Guides will share more about the story of the Usonian home and its unique architectural features. Guests are encouraged to engage with the guide and ask questions throughout the tour. The event is Free. Registration required.

We are keeping you up-to-date with all the ways you can cool down this summer. The Springdale Aquatic Center is set to reopen Memorial Day weekend after being closed during 2020 with the ongoing global pandemic. The park will be open daily from Noon to five-forty-five. Admission is four dollars people five and up. Three dollars for kids one to four and free for infants.

In case you missed it, the baseball is back! The Northwest Arkansas Naturals kicked off their season with an away series in Little Rock, but this week they opened Arvest Ballpark in Rogers with victories on Tuesday and Wednesday. The series against the Tulsa Drillers continues May 13 – 16. The team currently boasts a record of five and two which is good enough for second place in the double A Central North standings. First pitch on Thursday, May 13 is at 7:05 p.m.

The Artosphere Festival presented by Walton Arts Center has several upcoming events including a film series that’s happening in-person at the Walton Arts Center this Saturday and Sunday. You can catch family-favorites like “FernGully,” “Boy and the World,” “Mia and the Migoo,” and “Welcome to the Space Show.” Tickets to all of these movies are free with registration. FernGully kicks off the film series at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 15.

