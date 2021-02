Snapple sponsors this look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas, including an a couple of chances to see in-person performances, a new tenant bringing jobs to NWA, and the City of Rogers wants to hear from you.

A couple of weeks ago we mentioned that tickets were on sale for NWA Ballet Theatre's production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Due to popular demand for tickets, Walton Arts Center has announced that they have added a date to the performance schedule. The show will now take place on March twelfth and thirteenth. Tickets are on sale right now. If you are considering attending, get your tickets before they're gone.