The Arkansas Cinema Society is continuing its Arkansas filmmaker series by hosting a special screening of “The 24.”

The film’s synopsis reads, “Once a year climbers from all over the world come together at Horseshoe Canyon Ranch in Jasper, Arkansas to test their endurance in the world’s only 24-hour rock climbing competition. The official name of the event is ‘The 24 Hours of Horseshoe Hell,’ but the contestants call it… ‘Hell.’”

On Friday, Good Day had a visit from the filmmaker, Clay Pruitt, along with Kody Ford from the Arkansas Cinema Society and Kelsey Ferguson of LIVSN Designs to tell us more about the screening.