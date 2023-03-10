The Fayetteville Film Fest is thrilled to once again be a part of the Walton Arts Center’s programming, giving a platform to Arkansas filmmakers to enrich our understanding of the film community.

Watch as Cassie Haley (Fayetteville Film Fest), Jennifer Wilson (Walton Arts Center), and March Crandall join Good Day NWA with details on how you can see their curated indie films.

Arkansas Filmmaker’s Showcase