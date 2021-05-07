Arkansas Latinas En Bici Supports Diversity & Inclusion on Regional Trails

Northwest Arkansas is filled with several diverse cycling groups coming together to make sure you get out and get active!

Watch as Sofia Reyes joins Good Day NWA with details on an event happening this weekend with Arkansas Latinas En Bici.

Cinco de Mayo Bike Ride

  • Saturday, May 8, 9:30 a.m. – Noon
  • Location: Railyard Bike Park, 299 E. Cherry Street, Rogers
  • 9:30 a.m.: Bike Ride Begins
  • 11 a.m. – Noon: Post-Ride Celebration Event
  • Follow AR Latinas en Bici on Social Media = Facebook & Instagram

