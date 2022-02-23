The story of the short film “Good Gorgeous Hell” revolves around a desperate single father who tries to win back the love of his 10 year old son during a hot day in Arkansas.

Filmmaker Reed Cash Carson visits with Good Day NWA about the journey of the film, from conception to winning Fayetteville Film Fest’s Pitch Competition to receiving funding to complete the project. The short movie features several notable Arkansas-based actors.

There are a couple of upcoming opportunities to see “Good Gorgeous Hell.” One is Friday, February 25 at Walton Arts Center as Fayetteville Film Fest showcases several Arkansas filmmakers, including award-winner filmmaker Mike Day (interview here). Then, the film is features as part of the 2nd Annual Rogers Short Film Festival on March 4-6 taking place at Victory Theater in downtown Rogers.