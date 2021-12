One family is bringing mayhem and fun to a Christmas pageant!

Watch as Good Day NWA is joined by a few members of the cast from “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at Arkansas Public Theatre.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Arkansas Public Theatre | Rogers

Dec.10-12

Dec. 16-19

Showtimes: 8:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. (Sundays)

Tickets Start at $15