Arkansas Public Theatre Sets the Stage for Two Iconic Plays

Lights, camera, action! Community actors are getting ready to hit the stage and perform iconic shows at Arkansas Public Theatre.

Watch as cast members Marissa Culbreath, Robert Mayfield and Michael Weir join Good Day NWA with details on “Our Town” and “Inherit the Wind.”

Arkansas Public Theatre Summer Shows

  • “Our Town”
    July 22, 24, 30 | August 1, 5, 7
    Showtimes Vary
  • “Inherit The Wind”
    July 23, 25, 29, 31 | August 6, 8
    Showtimes Vary
  • Performances at The Victory Theatre at Arkansas Public Theatre, Rogers
  • Tickets
