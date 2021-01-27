Art, Auditions, Small Business Help, & Virtual Education – Happening in NWA

Check out these events happening throughout Northwest Arkansas including an art course, some theatre auditions, and a chance for educators to connect.

Happening on Wednesday, January 27, Amy Eichler Art is conducting an online pet painting workshop. Amy holds online paint-along workshops pretty often and if you can’t make today’s workshop, look ahead to February third. She will host another virtual workshop, that one is on how to paint portraits. Once you sign up for her classes, you get information on all the supplies you’ll need to participate in one of her classes.

You can join Venture Noire, Kiva, and Startup Junkie for a lunch and learn from noon to one on Wednesday, January 27. Today’s topic is focused on the challenges facing black-owned business startups. This virtual event will focus specifically on ways for minority entrepreneurs to secure non-traditional funding and overcome challenges.

Arts Live Theatre is holding auditions for a virtual play called “Alice in Cyberland.” Virtual auditions are being accepted from now until Sunday from kids who are ten to eighteen years old. The play is a contemporary adaptation of the classic “Alice in Wonderland” story. Plus, Mark Landon Smith, Executive Director of Arts Live Theatre, has written this original adaptation.

Looking ahead to tomorrow evening, if you are an educator, the Amazeum wants to help you start 2021 with an hour and a half of bliss at their first Educator Night Out. This event happens in a safe virtual format where educators share and learn from each other. Plus certified teachers receive professional development for attending. However, all educator across any field are invited to attend. Advanced registration is required.