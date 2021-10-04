Art Events + Murder & Mayhem – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7Up Mini Can Variety Pack.

In case you missed it, last Thursday the Walton Arts Center celebrated their 30th anniversary season with their first-ever regional visual arts exhibition. The exhibition is on display now through November 5 on weekdays between ten am and two pm in the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery. There are works by 64 artists representing 16 cities across the region. Many of the featured artists have works available for purchase.

It’s Art & Culinary Week in Downtown Bentonville. This is a celebration of art and food in the downtown area as well as online. This means that you’ll find several events happening to celebrate the week including the one happening tonight. You can head to Black Apple Hard Cider’s newest location on Main Street this evening to hear music from Randall Shreve and Ashtyn Barbaree as well as live painting during the show.

We mentioned a couple of weeks ago that the space formerly known as the Arts Center of the Ozarks was undergoing a rebranding. Well, they have emerged with a new title… they are now called Arts One Presents and they would love to get to know you. They had planned on an event last week to celebrate, but the event was postponed to this Thursday. So, mark your calendars for Thursday, October seventh at Walter Turnbow Park in Springdale for an event with live music and an art project that will coincide with the Live at Turnbow monthly event.

Here’s an event that’s sure to sell out. The popular Murder and Mayhem Haunted Tours are back, 2021 style! A partnership between the Fort Smith Museum of History, the Bonneville House and The Clayton House, the organizations are happy to return for another year of haunted tales, eerie historic facts and spooky local legends. The events will take place on October 22, 23 & 30. Tickets just went on sale today. Tickets include drinks, a three-course dinner, entertainment and more.