A new exhibit is being featured at Art Ventures. It’s called “Headlines” and the exhibit pays tribute to womanhood.

Watch as featured Artist Oluwatobi Adewumi and Sharon Killian, President of the Art Ventures Gallery, join Good Day NWA with details on when and where you can see the exhibit.

“Headlines”

Featuring Work by Oluwatobi Adewumi

Sept. 2 – Oct. 31

Art Ventures | 20 S Hill Ave

Fayetteville, AR 72701