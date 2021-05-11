Art Explorations, Popular Pool Sets Opening Date, Summer Book Clubs – What You Need to Know

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Canada Dry Variety Pack.

The Arkansas Chapter of the ALS Association is holding a virtual seminar on May 11 & 12. covering a wide range of topics from an overview of ALS to resources for caregivers to navigate communication difficulties. The entire seminar is being presented virtually through Zoom and the first session begins on Tuesday, May 11. We have registration information on our website.

With summer and beach season around the corner, perhaps you’re looking for new books to read. The Bentonville Public Library has a book club that’s just for adults. Plus, they have two scheduled meetings today to conveniently fit your schedule. You can join the book club today from noon to one or from six to seven. They will be discussing the book of the month which is “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate. If you haven’t read the book yet, you can still get involved by joining the meeting today.

Happening tomorrow Crystal Bridges invites you to the museum for an in-person event called “Write Now.” Guest Instructor Lynette Thrower will explore the use of magical realism in writing. You are invited to bring writing tools with you as you attend this course. The event is free with registration and when you register, the museum provides their expectations for safety protocols that must be followed. The course will take place Wednesday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m.

You can start your weekend a little early as Downtown Rogers kicks off their monthly “Art on the Bricks” event on Thursday, May 13. There will be art, antiques, live music, dance performances and more. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. Plus, there will be a courtesy shuttle to take you around to the different sites.

Fayetteville’s Wilson Park Pool is set to reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend. The park pool did not open during the summer months in 2020 due to the ongoing global pandemic. Pool passes are available now. Swim Lessons will also be happening and it’s not too late for applicants at least 16 years old to apply to become a lifeguard.