Today is Valentine’s Day, but if you don’t have a valentine or just not in the mood for all the love in the air, then you can head to Bugsy’s here in Fayetteville where comedians will take the stage for the “Love Stinks” comedy show. This Anti-Valentine’s Day Celebration starts at 8:00 p.m. with a $5 cover charge.

Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE) is responsible for supporting several artists in the area through their various grant funding cycles. They have announced the launch of the Creative Exchange Fund (CXF) – a one year multi-faceted programming initiative designed to activate the Springdale creative hub, known as 214, as a community-led destination. The have five categories for which you can apply for funds ranging from $1,500 – $15,000. Applications are open until March 14, 2022, and successful applicants will be notified in May.

Right now, Conrad Bakker’s art installation at Famous Hardware in downtown Springdale features several books, and you can get your hands on one of the books! That’s right, you can own a unique piece of art. Every one of the objects in Bakker’s installation is carved from wood and painted to resemble objects in the windows of a fictional used bookstore. The 1,200 books represent the personal library of artist Robert Smithson in 1973.

The words of love might best best said through mega-star Elton John. John Shorter will be performing all of Elton John’s hits at a tribute show happening on Monday, February 14 at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. for the show which begins at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.