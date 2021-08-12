Art on the Bricks; Listening Objects; Kessler Mountain Jam & More – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by A & W.

Happening on Thursday, August 12, Art on the Bricks in Rogers will be pawsatively fun! The Dog Days of Summer will be the theme as a special collaboration with the Humane Society for Animals. There will be dozens of dog friendly businesses to visit and a dog fashion show along with some paw-tapping live music from Route 358. Activities begin at four-thirty. The Rogers/Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce encourages people to wear masks, social distance and to wash your hands or paws at the event.

Starting August 13 and lasting through mid-October, head to Springdale to get your hands on a new way to listen. Walton Arts Center is presenting “Listening Objects” – a project by artist, musician, and curator Steve Parker who uses sculpture to engage people in the art of listening. At the heart of this project is the creation of interactive sound sculptures to be enjoyed by people of all ages. The exhibition will be outdoors at Turnbow Park, on the grounds of the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History and indoors at INTERFORM.

There is still time to sign up for the Kessler Mountain Jam and get in on the foodie group rides in Fayetteville! The Kessler Mountain Jam kicks off Saturday, August 14 with a racecourse pre-ride followed by an evening of hosted group rides into town that will include stops for tacos, pizza, and ice cream. Then the race action heats up Sunday, August 15 for the Kessler Mountain Jam Cross Country Mountain Bike Race hosted by Fayetteville Parks & Recreation and Experience Fayetteville.

As Crystal Bridges continues to celebrate their tenth anniversary with several exhibits open now and planned exhibits for the fall, reminder that it’s the final weekend to take in an exhibition called “This Is the Day.” “This Is the Day” brings together 24 artistic representations of Black faith and spirituality that illuminate the resilience of the Black church and the community it has served for more than 300 years. You only have until Monday, August 16 to view these collected works of art. It’s free with no ticket required and you can find it at the Early American Gallery.

Here’s something to mark on your calendar. The Network of Executive Women is presenting a virtual meeting called “The Secret of Sponsorship, Not Mentorship” on Thursday, August 19. The event will take place form nine to ten a-m. It’s only ten dollars for members and thirty dollars for non-members. These events usually sell out, so register while you can!