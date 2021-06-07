Art Openings, Summer Festival Prep & Educational Opportunities – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Snapple Lemonade Variety Pack.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is presenting a statewide virtual event tomorrow on Facebook Live and YouTube. You can tune in at ten-thirty a-m to learn more about Black Bears in Arkansas. Black Bears were once found in such great numbers that Arkansas was unofficially nicknamed “The Bear State.” Learn about bear safety and bear habitats by joining this event tomorrow.

In case you missed it, a new art gallery exhibit opened in Fort Smith over the weekend. You can now head to The Gallery on Garrison to see art by Shabana Kauser. The Gallery on Garrison is an urban art gallery and maker space and is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday. We have featured Shabana on the show before. She shares her journey and culture through her work.

Speaking of Art, Art is happening in downtown Rogers this week. Make sure to head to Rogers this Thursday for the Art on the Bricks Art Walk. There’s a courtesy shuttle, live music, DJs, and more. Artists of all ages can also participate in the anime art competition, but tickets are going fast for that specific event. The whole event goes down from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 10.

Speaking of downtown Rogers, applications are now open for makers, vendors, and artists to have a booth at the Frisco Festival. The 36th Annual Frisco Festival that will be taking place for the first time in the newly renovated Railyard Park on August twentieth and twenty-first. We have a link on our website right now, if you want a booth to this event that puts arts, crafts, and music centerstage.