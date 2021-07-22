Art, Photography, Concerts, & Fundraisers – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Sunkist.

Happening today, get ready to Explore Arkansas Art with the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. They are expanding their focus to include all types of art – like printmaking, photography, writing, audio, and video. The lecture features artist Leah Grant who calls Fayetteville home. You can join the lecture either on zoom or Facebook live this evening at seven p-m. The event is free, all you need to do is register to attend. https://www.facebook.com/events/328425198912834/

If you’re looking for live music this Friday, check out the Momentary in Bentonville as they are hosting a live concert on their green space. You can pair your visit with a stop at the Røde Bar and the Momentary Food Truck. This family-friendly, outdoor concert series is guaranteed to start your weekend off right. Friday, they will feature the music of folksinger Willi Carlisle. You’re encouraged arrive starting as early as 7 p.m. to claim your preferred spot on the Momentary Green. Feel free to bring your own lawn chair or blanket and spread out. The music starts at 7:30 p.m.

You have plenty of time to prepare for this next event which will be picture perfect! The Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas is pleased to be returning the Distinguished Photographer Series to the Shiloh Museum’s Meeting Hall for an event that’s both in person-and-online. On Tuesday, August 3, they’ll feature Kris Johnson. He’s an Arkansas-based artist using alternative and analog methods of photography. You can hear from Kris on August third at 7 p-m.

Arkansas Children’s Northwest is presenting the Will Golf 4 Kids Tournament as well as the Color of Hope Gala in August. Will Golf 4 Kids is scheduled for August 5-6, 2021 at Bella Vista Country Club and Kingswood Golf Course in Northwest Arkansas. This will be an in-person and socially distanced event. The Color of Hope Gala is virtual this year and is scheduled for August 7. Pig Trail Nation’s Tera Talmadge is one of the hosts, alongside University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek! https://golfandgala.com/