You might be familiar with a certain wizard with a lightning shaped scar on his head and his adventures at a certain wizarding school. A new play at Arts Live Theatre is not showcasing that wizard, but other students who belong to a particular house at the same wizarding school!
Watch as Jennifer Nesbitt-Eck, Haleigh Staley, & Raedyn Courtney join Good Day NWA to “sort” it all out!
Arts Live Theatre Presents “Puffs!”
- Arts Live Theatre
- 818 North Sang Ave., Fayetteville
- Performance Dates:
- October 8 at 7PM
- October 9 at 2 PM & 7 PM
- October 10 at 2PM
- October 15 at 7PM
- October 16 at 2PM & 7PM
- October 17 at 2PM
- Tickets $10 – $12