Arts Live Theatre Presents “Puffs!”

You might be familiar with a certain wizard with a lightning shaped scar on his head and his adventures at a certain wizarding school. A new play at Arts Live Theatre is not showcasing that wizard, but other students who belong to a particular house at the same wizarding school!

Watch as Jennifer Nesbitt-Eck, Haleigh Staley, & Raedyn Courtney join Good Day NWA to “sort” it all out!

  • Arts Live Theatre
  • 818 North Sang Ave., Fayetteville
  • Performance Dates:
    • October 8 at 7PM
    • October 9 at 2 PM & 7 PM
    • October 10 at 2PM
    • October 15 at 7PM
    • October 16 at 2PM & 7PM
    • October 17 at 2PM
  • Tickets $10 – $12

