You can experience magic at Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville by visiting the Nobody Academy of Misfit Magic this coming weekend.

Here to tell us more about this production is Director Jennifer Nesbitt-Eck, as well as a couple of members of the cast, Asher Jordan and Emma Smith.

Performances of The Nobody Academy of Misfit Magic will take place at Arts Live Theatre, 818 North Sang Avenue in Fayetteville from Thursday, September 29 until Sunday, October 2.

You can view more information on each show by visiting the website located here.