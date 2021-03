Watch as Danyelle Musselman joins Good Day NWA to chat about stories that are burning up social media in Hot Topics!

In the midst of a pandemic, this was assured of being an NBA All-Star Game like no other. The stands were mostly empty. The crowd noise was largely piped in. There were no a-list celebrities sitting courtside, but in the end, it had a familiar feel. Team LeBron won again. Giannis Antetokounmpo was the game’s MVP after shooting 16 of 16 for 35 points, even making all three of his attempts beyond the 3-point stripe. It was the most baskets without a miss in all-star game history. Steph Curry won the three-point shooting contest again earlier in the evening.