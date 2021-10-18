Ashtyn Barbaree Premieres New Music & Reveals Several Upcoming, Local Gigs

Local musician Ashtyn Barbaree has blossomed from a Northwest Arkansas talent to a recording artist with multiple international tours! Now, she’s got some new original songs to share.
Watch as Ashtyn performs “Grass Stains” on Good Day NWA and gives us updates on when and where you can see her perform in Northwest Arkansas!
- Wednesday, Oct. 20 | 7:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.
- Mojo’s Fayetteville East
- Thursday, Oct. 21 | 3:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.
- Sacred Hollow Farm, Lowell
- Friday, Oct. 22 | 7:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.
- Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers
- Thursday, Oct. 28 | 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.
- City Pump, Rogers