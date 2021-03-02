Assistance for Nonprofits; A Cybersecurity Webinar; A Bright “Green” Future – What You Need to Know

Doctor Pepper and Cream Soda sponsors this look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas including assistance for nonprofits and one downtown looking a little more “green.”

Let’s kick it off by looking at an event happening on Tuesday, March 2. If you have a small business or have been working from home, cybersecurity has become an increasing threat during the pandemic. Not to worry, you can attend a webinar at noon to learn more about cybersecurity and how to understand and avoid threats. Professionals from the company Telecomp will share their wisdom on the subject. In order to attend, all you need to do is reserve a free ticket online.

Nonprofits, like so many other businesses, are struggling today to continue business as usual in the midst of a global pandemic. In response, Walton Arts Center has launched the Nonprofit Assistance Program to provide help to fellow nonprofits in NWA. Through the program, non-profits can access complimentary space for meetings, drop-off locations for collection drives, consultations and other services. If you work for a non-profit or know someone who might benefit from this program, you’re encouraged to apply for assistance sometime between March 1 and June 1.

It’s March and we’re seeing green, especially with St. Patrick’s day right around the corner – but it’s not just the color green we’re seeing. Downtown Springdale just became a lot more environmentally friendly. The Downtown Springdale Alliance is partnering up with sustainability solutions company ‘Food Loops’ to provide restaurants in the ‘Downtown Outdoor Dining District’ with 100% compostable cups, which will decompose after being used. There will be special trash bins for the compostable cups, throughout Downtown Springdale.

Sticking with the theme of our amazing Northwest Arkansas downtowns – is it too late to be talking about Spring Break? Your whole family is invited to enjoy a Spring Break biking event in Bentonville. OZ Trails and Buddy Pegs present the Family Trailcat Challenge. The Family Trailcat Challenge will kick-off on the evening of Friday, March 19, with food, entertainment and festivities, followed by an all-out scavenger hunt and activities on Saturday, March 20. Tickets are $75 per family team of four which includes the kick-off event on Friday evening, use of the app for the scavenger hunt and fun activities all day Saturday. Limited family team spaces available.