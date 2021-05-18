Auditions, Cycling, Comedy, Film Panels, Networking – Happening in NWA

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Canada Dry Variety Pack.

Perhaps you’re ready to take your acting talents to the stage Arkansas Public Theatre is hosting auditions for “Inherit the Wind” and “Our Town.” The auditions will take place June 7 and 8 at 7:00 p.m. “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder depicts the simple daily lives of the Webb and Gibbs families. “Inherit the Wind” by Jerome Lawrence and playwright Robert E. Lee takes a look at the famous Scopes Trial. Performances begin July 22 and will be in repertory with each title presented every other night.

We’ve mentioned that May is National Bike Month, and we’re sharing ways you and your family can get outside and get active. This weekend the Jones Center in Springdale is hosting the 2021 Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship Qualifier Race at Runway Bike Park. Cyclists ages 17 and up can register for the qualifier happening on Saturday May 22 to compete against some of the best pump track racers in the world. There will be a practice sessions held on Friday and Saturday. Timed runs begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 with knockout heat finals later in the afternoon.

Happening on May 18, get ready to hear local comedians rock the mic. Black Apple Hard Cider and Natural State Comedy are hosting an Open Mic Night at 8:00 p.m. in Springdale. Weather permitting this will be an outdoor event. Open Mic Night is free there is a limited number of spots available to perform. Be ready to have a good time and a good laugh.

The Ozark Talent Bank is bringing together a panel professionals from the film industry. You’re invited to the Arkansas Film Community event. The theme is “Working Together to Raise the Tide.” You will hear from local film experts with the United Nations Art Ambassador serving as a special guest. This event will take place at 7:00 p.m. in Rogers. Tickets are $25.

Do yo have lunch plans on Wednesday, May 19? If not the Women in Networking of Northwest Arkansas invite you to its monthly luncheon. Bring your appetites and business cards to Bonefish Grill in Rogers. The luncheon begins at 11:30 p.m., tickets are $25. This is a great way to grow your network and connect with local professionals. If you miss this luncheon, no worries, there are other opportunities to attend with the next event scheduled for June.