Autism Awareness; Alzheimer’s Support; Virtual Yoga; Poets Needed – What You Need to Know

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas Sponsored by Keurig Dr. Pepper’s mini can variety pack.

It’s Autism Awareness Month and a kid-favorite spot is offering something special for children with Autism. Chuck E Cheese locations in Fayetteville and Fort Smith is are offering ‘Sensory Sundays‘ every Sunday in April. On Sundays, the entertainment center will be open from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. specifically for children with autism and other special sensory needs.

This afternoon – Crystal Bridges invites individuals in the early-stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia and their care partners to join them for a virtual opportunity to connect. This is part of their spring Virtual Creative Connections series where registration for the program includes a free art kit with supplies for you to create your own work of art at home and have an online conversation about a work of art facilitated by a Museum Educator. No prior experience is required. For more information on the series and how you can claim your free art kit, head to our website.

if you’re looking for a relaxing way to ease into the work week, Fayetteville Public Library is offering a Virtual Yoga session on Monday, April 12 at 6:00 p.m. Classes are suitable for all levels of yoga practitioners. A team of volunteer yoga instructors teaches virtual yoga every week. So, if you miss today – mark your calendar for next Monday at the same time.

Open Mouth Literary Center is seeking readers to open their next monthly event with a reading of an original poem. The event will take place on Sunday, April eighteenth. This non-profit is based in Fayetteville and offers monthly reading, workshops, classes and more.