Autumn Gala at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

A gala is coming to the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, and you are in for a treat.
Watch as Liz Atwell joins Good Day NWA with all the details on the “Autumn Gala at the Garden.”
Autumn Gala at the Garden
- Thursday, October 21
- 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Botanical Garden of the Ozarks
- Live Music, Chef-Prepared Dinner, Live And Silent Auction
- Register
Also, be on the lookout for the Little Sprouts Costume Parade happening in October at the garden.
Little Sprouts Costume Parade
- Wednesday, October 27
- 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Live Music from Shaky Bugs
- Goodies and Games
- Register