Autumn Gala at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

Good Day NWA

A gala is coming to the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, and you are in for a treat.

Watch as Liz Atwell joins Good Day NWA with all the details on the “Autumn Gala at the Garden.”

Autumn Gala at the Garden

  • Thursday, October 21
  • 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
  • Botanical Garden of the Ozarks
  • Live Music, Chef-Prepared Dinner, Live And Silent Auction
Also, be on the lookout for the Little Sprouts Costume Parade happening in October at the garden.

Little Sprouts Costume Parade

  • Wednesday, October 27
  • 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
  • Live Music from Shaky Bugs
  • Goodies and Games
