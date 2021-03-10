Awards Season Dubs & Snubs; Fallout from Oprah’s Explosive Interview – Hot Topics

Watch as April Muldrew from The A-List Zone joins Good Day NWA to talk about stories that are burning up social media in Hot Topics.

“Nomadland” continued to wander among the top Hollywood awards season winners at the 26th Critics Choice Awards. The late Chadwick Boseman won Best Actor for his haunting performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” In the television categories, “The Crown” was the night’s biggest winner, with Best Drama Series, Best Actor , Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. “Ted Lasso” won big in the comedy categories of the night, with Jason Sudeikis accepting the award for Best Comedy Series and Best Actor, and co-star Hannah Waddingham taking home Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy.

With a total of 6 Grammy nominations, including Album, Record and Song of the Year, pop star Dua Lipa is one of this year’s top nominated artists. The singer is also shortlisted for Pop Vocal Album, Pop Solo Performance and Pop Group/Duo Performance for the song “Un Dia” (“One Day”). Lipa won Best New Artist in 2019 and shared the stage with St. Vincent for a mashup performance of their respective songs, “Masseduction” and “One Kiss.” The Grammys will air live from the Los Angeles convention center on March 14, 2021.

British Talk show host piers Morgan has quit the show “Good Morning Britain.” after making controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex. The U.K.’s media watch dog said that it was launching an investigation into the show after receiving more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s comments on Meghan. In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan spoke about her struggles to fin in with the monarchy. Morgan said that he “didn’t believe a word” the Duchess said.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement yesterday, saying the family was “saddened” to learn of the struggles that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed this week and that they would be taken very seriously. The statement is the first comment by the palace following Oprah’s interview in which they alleged that Meghan had experienced racism and callous treatment during her time in the royal family. The statement also said that “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”