“Back Sync” Can’t Say “Bye, Bye, Bye” & Imagine Waking Up a Billionaire – Hot Topics

Watch as Good Day NWA chats about a couple of Hot Topics that are trending on social media.

It’s the collaboration we didn’t know we needed. Members of Backstreet Boys and N’Sync are teaming up and social media is loving it. Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, AJ Mclean & Nick Carter have been dubbed “Back Sync” a merger of the two bands together. They have been posting videos on social media from performing their hit songs and classic dance moves to reenacting a scene from “Friends,” this foursome is having the time of their lives.

A Florida woman woke up to nearly one billion dollars in her bank account. Julia Yonkowski went to withdraw some cash from the ATM, and when she checked her balance, she was shocked to see 999,985,855.94 in her account! She then tried to withdraw the $20 she originally came for, but was unable to access the money in the account. Yonkowski said she reached out to the bank but has not heard back.