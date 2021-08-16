Back to School; New Art in Fort Smith; Virtual Events; Model Applications – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by A & W.

Many kiddos in NWA and the River Valley are heading back to school today, so parents you may have questions on how each school district plans to keep students safe this year. Our news team has done a great job on reporting on mask policies, school bus safety and more. Check out “Back to Class,” where you’ll see interviews from local superintendents and tips from health professionals as well as a list of school start dates and additional information you need to know.

Speaking of starting fall classes, it you’re looking for some extra curricular fun for your kids this fall, Trike Theatre in Bentonville has announced their list of Fall Academy Classes. They have classes for for those in p

PreK all the way up to seniors in High School – they even have a family series of classes where the whole family can learn together. Registration is open right now. Some classes are so popular that wait lists are forming, so register while you can!

The Unexpected has completed new mural art in downtown Fort Smith for its 7th year of bringing urban and contemporary art to Arkansas. The mural is meant to show the spectator a different way of viewing time and space. If you aren’t familiar with The Unexpected, they create community development through the production of world class public art. You can view this new mural at 505 Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith.

On Wednesday, the Shiloh Museum of Ozark history in Springdale is hosting a virtual program about the life of Leon McAuliffe. After a successful musical career playing steel guitar for “The Texas Playboys,” Leon retired to Rogers. And even in retirement he continued to work recording albums with Merle Haggard, Leon Redbone and more. To learn more about the extraordinary life of Leon McAuliffe, register for the virtual program that’s happening Wednesday, August 18 at 12:00 p.m.

Also happening on Wednesday, August 18 the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra continues their Summer Series at Bentonville Brewing Company. At these events you can hear world-class musicians performing in a relaxed setting. The weekly series started way back in June and will conclude next Wednesday. You only have a couple of remaining chances to catch the series. This week’s event is scheduled to last from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Finally, INTERFORM wants you to walk the runway this fall. They are now accepting applications for their Fall Fashion Week models. Everyone is encouraged to apply, regardless of experience. After applying, auditions will be held on August 22 and 29. Selected models will then attend a model boot camp on either October 17 or October 24. Fall Fashion week will take place on November 4, 5, and 6.