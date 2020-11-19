Barbie “Extra,” Twitter Fleets & 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at some trending stories.

The people, and social media have spoken. Actor Michael B. Jordan has been crowned as 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine. Jordan, known for his critically-acclaimed performances in “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed” & “Black Panther.” You may also remember him from “The Wire” and “Friday Night Lights.” The actor tells the magazine in an issue out tomorrow that the honor is a quote cool feeling. Other recent winners include John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum & David Beckham. Jordan started his own production company, Outlier Society Productions, which was among the first to embrace the inclusion rider, adopting the pledge to seek diverse casts and crews.

The pandemic’s forcing Warner Brothers to make a move with a film it’s been counting on to be a big hit. The studio announced that “Wonder Woman 1984”, the sequel to the 800 million dollar superhero hit of 2017, will debut on its HBO Max streaming service on Christmas day. That’s the same day the film’s also slated to hit movie theaters, but half of the nation’s theaters remain closed. The film’s release originally had been slated for June 5, but it’s been rescheduled multiple times because of the coronavirus.

As you tweet, there’s a new feature helping you up your social media game. Twitter rolled out “fleets” or fleeting tweets this week. It’s the platform’s answer to Instagram and Snapchat ‘stories.’ With fleets, Twitter users can post photos, videos and reactions that disappear after 24 hours. Twitter also announced ‘Spaces’. It’s a feature similar to ‘Clubhouse’ where people can join virtual rooms to have audio conversations with others. Twitter will roll out ‘Spaces’ to select users before the end of 2020. “Fleets” have been met with some lukewarm feelings from some users to which Twitter posted this tweet: “Some of you hating…But we see you fleeting.”

New Barbies for the holiday gift giving season are a little over the top. Checkout these “Barbie Extra” dolls. Each have a unique style. They have colorful outfits and peculiar pets. Some have curvy bodies. One has a pet pig with removable unicorn wigs. Another has twin kittens that wear tiaras. Barbie “Extra” dolls will retail for $24.99.