A fight broke out at the Kohl Center Sunday night, February 20 following Wisconsin’s 77-63 win over Michigan. That story tops our Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

The incident began with a verbal confrontation between Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin’s Head Coach Greg Gard during the post-game handshake. During a press conference, both coaches said the issue began with a time-out that was called by Coach Gard during the last few seconds of the game. Coach Howard also saying he was protecting himself after being touched by a Wisconsin coach during a verbal discussion.

Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, according to Buckingham Palace. The palace said the Queen will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week. Both her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted Covid-19. Charles has since returned to work. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the Queen, Reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on February 6.

Warner Bros. Has released the trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming film, “Elvis,” starring Austin Butler and Oscar-Winner Tom Hanks. The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley and his relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The story spans 20 years from Presley’s rise to fame and stardom. The film is scheduled for release in theaters in North America on June 24 2022, and internationally beginning June 22 2022.