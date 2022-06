Today we are debuting a new segment called “Be Our Guest” where local restaurants will stop by with some great deals.

Here is how it works, you can scan the offer you see on your screen in our segment and there will be a limited number of $50 gift certificates available for $25.

Watch as we have Fayetteville restaurant Bordinos owner Jeff Allison help kick off our new segment and learn about some delicious foods for a good deal.