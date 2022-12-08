It’s the season of giving and entertaining, and this year shoppers are prioritizing saving time and money as they make plans to celebrate the holidays. According to a recent survey, more than 30% of consumers say they will attend or host multiple holiday gatherings. And we could all use a little help to get ready.



Watch as lifestyle expert, former sports anchor, current gm of #teammusselman, mom, stepmom, and basketball wife Danyelle Musselman joins Good Day NWA with tips on planning, shopping and saving.



This segment is sponsored by Sam’s Club