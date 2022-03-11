Beer & Hymns have been raising their glasses, voices and funds for local non profits. This month, the organization is raising money for Dress for Success of Northwest Arkansas.
Watch as Ken Weatherford from Beer & Hymns along with Tracy Green from Dress for Success join Good Day NWA with details on your final opportunity to celebrate Women’s History Month with two events this weekend.
Beer & Hymns: I’m Every Woman
- Celebrating Women’s History Month
- Tontitown Winery, Tontitown
- Sunday, March 13 | 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville
- Sunday, March 27 | 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- March Charity: Dress for Success Northwest Arkansas