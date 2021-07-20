Beer & Hymns to Raise Funds for Veterans with Upcoming Concert

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Beer & Hymns have been raising their glasses, voices and funds for local non profits. Most recently, the organization has helped raise money for Sheep Dog Impact Assistance.

Watch as Ken and Casey Weatherford from Beer & Hymns along with Jayme Lingo from Sheep Dog Impact Assistance join Good Day NWA with details on your final opportunity to see Beer & Hymns this month.

Beer & Hymns: Stars & Stripes

  • Sunday, July 25 | 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Bike Rack Brewing Co.
  • 8th Street Market, Bentonville
  • July Charity: Sheep Dog Impact Assistance

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play