Benton County Fair Returns PLUS More Local Stories

The 117th Benton County Fair is back. The fun kicks off Tuesday, September 28 at the Benton Co. Fairgrounds on SW Regional Airport Dr. in Bentonville. Gates open at 9:00a.m. each day of the fair.
Events include a carnival, a youth bike rodeo contest hosted by the Bentonville Police,
and live music from the Butler Creek Boys, School of Rock Youth Band, and Funk Factory.
Now is the perfect time to visit the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, especially if you have little ones at home. The garden is hosting its Little Sprouts program for preschoolers. Each week there will be stories, songs and crafts. Little Sprouts is taking place every Wednesday now through October. There are two sessions, one at 9:30a.m. for infants – 2 year olds and another session at 10:30a.m. geared towards 3-5 year olds. This program is free for garden members with a family membership, for non members admission is $5 for kids 4 and older and $10 for adults.
Let’s stay with the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. You can learn to make fun and festive succulent pumpkins. Ozarks Garden Designer, Lee Witty will be teaching a few classes at the garden coming up. Registration is required for the class, space is limited and you will be provided with everything you need. Cost for this event is $65 for members and $75 for non members. The first workshop is Sunday, October third from 2:00 p.m. -3:30p.m.
