Benton County Master Gardeners to Hold Plant Sale & Expo

Are you looking to freshen up your yard with plants and flowers but don’t know where do you start?

Watch as Joanne York from the Benton County Master Gardeners joins Good Day NWA with tips on what you can successfully plant right now as well as details on a plant sale happening on May 14 & 15.

Due to COVID-19, face coverings and/ or masks are encouraged but not required. The event will be held outside in an open area which allows plenty of space for social distancing. Proceeds from the plant sale & expo help provide scholarships and community outreach efforts by the organization.

The Benton County Master Gardener program is part of the Arkansas Master Gardener organization. To learn more about the Benton County Master Gardeners, be sure to visit the group’s Facebook page.

Benton Co. Master Gardeners 7th Annual Plant Sale & Expo