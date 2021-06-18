Bentonville Bike Fest, Touch-A-Truck, NWA Food Bank, & Painting with a Purpose – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Snapple Lemonade Variety Pack.

Here’s a quick reminder that the Bentonville Bike Fest is happening all weekend long, June 18 – 20. There will be live music, a beer garden, demo bikes, World Class B-M-X and Trials Shows and more. The event will be at the 8th Street Market in Bentonville and it kicks off with the official opening at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18. If you missed it, we do have a full interview with the organizers of the event where you can learn more.

Happening on Friday, June 18, the United way of the Fort Smith Area is hosting their Touch-A-Truck event. This is a free child safety and wellness event and it lasts until two p-m. Touch-A-Truck provides children of all ages with the opportunity to see, touch, and explore life-size vehicles, while interacting with community support leaders such as police officers, firefighters, construction workers, military personnel, and many more! The event is taking place right now at Van Buren High School.

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is seeking volunteers to help them serve clients at their mobile pantry and place food boxes in cars. There are two shift available on Friday, June 18 one beginning at 12:00 p.m. and another at 2:00 p.m. Volunteers are asked to sign up online and then meet on South School Avenue at the address you see on your screen.

Here’s an event happening Monday, June 21 but you need to sign up now if you’re interested because the event with no doubt sell out. The Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is partnering with Painting with a Twist in Bentonville to celebrate the Longest Day of the year because for people living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, every day is the longest day. You can take part in this fundraiser on Monday at six-thirty p-m.