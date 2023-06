There are several new activations happening at this year’s Bentonville Film Festival including a food experience with celebrity chefs from across the country.

Watch as Chef Aaron May joins Good Day NWA with a breakdown of what to expect at this one-of-a-kind free food experience.

Momentary Outdoor Theatre Village

•Thursday, June 15: 3:00 pm-9:00 pm

•Friday, June 16: 12:00 pm-9:00 pm

•Saturday, June 17: 11:00 am-9:00 pm