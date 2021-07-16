Bentonville Film Festival Is Back and Pedal It Forward Offers Film Festival

(NEXSTAR) – The pilot of a hot air balloon died in a freak accident on Thursday after becoming entangled under the basket, Vermont State Police have confirmed.

Police say the pilot and four passengers took off in the balloon from Post Mills Airport in Orange County, Vermont, sometime in the late afternoon. The balloon later attempted to land in a field, at which point the basket tipped and one of the passengers fell out. The pilot also became “entrapped” in the gear underneath the basket.