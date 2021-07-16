Bentonville Film Festival Is Back and Pedal It Forward Offers Film Festival

Happy Friday!! Here’s a look at what’s happening in NWA this weekend:
The Bentonville Film Festival is back and is announcing its lineup for debut films. The festival’s competition program features narrative, documentary, short and episodic films. This year you can enjoy in-person activities AND virtual experiences. The festival will include an anniversary screening of “Thelma & Louise” at the 112 Drive-In. A full list of films are available now.
Pedal It Forward invites you to join the organization for a celebration of the world’s best bike films.
The Filmed By Bike Tour is presented by Bell Sports and will take place Saturday, July 17 at Victory Theater in downtown Rogers. You can watch feature short films from the Filmed By Bike Festival. There will be food, drinks and opportunities to connect with people and organization from NWA’s bike culture. The event will kick off with happy hour at 5:30 p.m. for tickets holders at the new Phat Tire in Rogers. Doors open at Victory Theater at 6:00 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Happening in the River Valley, Hair Couture and Sew Fabulous is hosting an evening of beauty
You’re invited to the fabulous snatched experience, happening in Fort Smith, Saturday, July 17 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The event will feature everything you need to look your best from skin care products, hair products and more. There will be food, drinks, demonstrations and door prizes and a dj on the one’s and two’s for an after party.
Wrap up your weekend with live music. City Sessions hosts courtyard sessions every Sunday afternoon.
It’s the best way to discover new artists in NWA from femme djs, funk and soul artists and more.
On Sunday, July 18, Mike Day and Shaun Munday will take the stage at Arvest Bank Courtyard at the Momentary in Bentonville. This free outdoor series will take place at 4:30 p.m. You’ll be a few steps away from bites and brews including the RØDE Bar and food trucks.