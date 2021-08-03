Bentonville Film Festival: What You Need to Know

Good Day NWA
The 7th Annual Bentonville Film Festival is back to celebrate underrepresented voices of diverse storytellers.

The festival will be a hybrid event this year with events both virtually and in-person from August 2 – August 8. Film lovers can expect celebrity events such as “Geena & Friends” featuring Academy Award Winner and Film Festival Chair Geena Davis as well as a 30th anniversary screening of “Thelma & Louise” at 112 Drive-In theater located in Fayetteville. The drive-in event will also feature an exclusive conversation with the film’s Davis and Academy Award®-winning screenwriter Callie Khouri.

Starting Thursday, August 5, grab the family for movie nights at the Geena Davis Theatre located outdoors on the Bentonville Square. Guests will enjoy family favorites including “Shrek”, “Moana”, “Jumanji”, “A League of Their Own” and more.

Get to know this year’s filmmakers, see a full schedule of events and get your tickets by clicking here.

