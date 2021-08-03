Bentonville Film Festival: What You Need to Know

TOKYO – One impressive toss of the shot put advanced Ryan Crouser, an Arkansas volunteer assistant, to the Olympic final as his mark of 72 feet, 4 ¼ inches (22.05) led the field of 12 who will compete again on Thursday at 11:05 a.m. (JST), which will be viewable at 9:05 p.m. (CT) Wednesday evening.

Crouser, the 2016 gold medalist and Olympic record holder at 73-10 ¾ (22.52), produced the best-ever mark in Olympic qualifying, surpassing the 70-10 (21.59) he established in Rio de Janeiro. In 2016, Crouser’s qualifying mark surpassed the previous best of 70-2 ¼ (21.39) by Finland’s Arsi Harji from 2000.